IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.