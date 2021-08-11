IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.29% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.68.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.