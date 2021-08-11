IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.15 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.33.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

