IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.17 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,411,000 after buying an additional 253,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 86,197 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,392,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $181.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.