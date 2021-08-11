IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.70.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.