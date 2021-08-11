IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.17.

