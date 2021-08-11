IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 797,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 139,090 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $216,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 231,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

