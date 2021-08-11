IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 3,225.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,519 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 1,461,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after buying an additional 1,229,823 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,985,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PAVE opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.