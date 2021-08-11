IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,698 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 1.73% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,474 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter.

FAAR stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.31.

