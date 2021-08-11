IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 6,242 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 168,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.