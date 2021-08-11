IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 7,443 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 4.98% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $578,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UMAY opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99.

