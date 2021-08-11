IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 826.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.23.

