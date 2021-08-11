IFP Advisors Inc Sells 10,092 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

HDV opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48.

