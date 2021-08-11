IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,300 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $112.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.79.

