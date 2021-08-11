IFP Advisors Inc Sells 17,151 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,151 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,014,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07.

