IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,754 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $47,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $98.67 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.