IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) dropped 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.53 and last traded at $79.53. Approximately 884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $83,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,178 shares of company stock valued at $475,713 in the last ninety days. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,759,000 after acquiring an additional 467,527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193,331 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 214.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 125,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

