Ignition (IC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 54% against the US dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $73,113.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,003.65 or 1.00031107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00032625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00069667 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000857 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,458,618 coins and its circulating supply is 1,445,445 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

