iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. iHeartMedia posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 1,481,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,132. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

