ImageCoin Hits One Day Volume of $129,416.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $291,378.43 and approximately $129,416.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,393,614 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.