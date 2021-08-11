IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.78. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IMAX by 106.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after buying an additional 1,192,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $16,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth $14,293,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth $8,643,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth $7,144,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

