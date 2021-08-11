Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.39. On average, analysts expect Impel NeuroPharma to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,256. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.44.

IMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

