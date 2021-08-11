Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.28. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 9,247 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of C$600.92 million and a P/E ratio of -425.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.61.

In other Imperial Metals news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. bought 24,400 shares of Imperial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,319,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$78,661,344.42.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

