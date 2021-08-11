Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $126.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 404.15 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,946,133.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total value of $744,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,111 shares in the company, valued at $16,811,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,085 shares of company stock worth $16,695,298 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Inari Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

