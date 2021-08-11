Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $88.91, but opened at $81.03. Inari Medical shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 12,088 shares traded.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,811,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $2,509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,997,150.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 184,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,298. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 347.65 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

