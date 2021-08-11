Incent (INCNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Incent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $987,284.94 and approximately $24.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00156849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,619.04 or 0.99817781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00861820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

