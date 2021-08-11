India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.78. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 1,010,191 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.42.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 981.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,114,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 279,052 shares in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

