India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.78. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 1,010,191 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.42.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 981.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)
India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.