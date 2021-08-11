Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.19 ($46.10).

Several analysts have recently commented on IFXA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

