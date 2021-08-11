Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS: IFNNY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “
- 8/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 8/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 8/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 7/8/2021 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
