Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS: IFNNY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

8/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/8/2021 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

7/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

7/2/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Infineon Technologies AG alerts:

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.