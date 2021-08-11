Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Infosys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Infosys by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

