Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Shares of IEA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,441. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $24.13.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.