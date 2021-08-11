Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Position Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,981 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Ingevity worth $19,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $238,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity stock opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

