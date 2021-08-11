Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.61

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.61 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 1284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.
Ingles Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMKTA)
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.
