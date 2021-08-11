Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.61

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.61 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 1284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

