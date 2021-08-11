Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CFO Catherine Hastings Sells 1,500 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IIPR opened at $227.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.22.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

