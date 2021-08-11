Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CFO Catherine Hastings Sells 1,500 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of IIPR opened at $227.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.22.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Read More: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.