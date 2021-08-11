Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.34

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $7.21. Inpex shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 37,392 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

