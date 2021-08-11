Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 801 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $30,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 188,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,187. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.17, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.45. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,900,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.