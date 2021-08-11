Insider Buying: APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ) Insider Acquires 190,500 Shares of Stock

APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ) insider Wayne Bulpitt bought 190,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,765 ($32,355.63).
LON:APQ traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 12.75 ($0.17). 152,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.78, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. APQ Global Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.77.
