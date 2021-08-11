Insider Buying: Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Insider Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) insider Glenn Whaley purchased 1,500 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IMUX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,393. Immunic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $252.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Immunic by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

