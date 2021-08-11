Insider Buying: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO Buys 8,770 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO James Eccher acquired 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 175,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,529. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $330.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

