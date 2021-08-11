Insider Buying: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Vice Chairman Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 175,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

