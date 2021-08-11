Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Sells 3,361 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $82,983.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elizabeth Harriet Theophille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 610 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $15,945.40.

EGHT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. 937,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,953. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 146,754 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 8X8 by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

