Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,805. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $49.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALKT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.