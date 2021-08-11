Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells 1,989 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80.

On Thursday, June 10th, Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43.

AOSL traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. 279,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

