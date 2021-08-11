Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CEO Sells 63,726 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ANSS traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $363.08. 258,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 26.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

