Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 29,751 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.01, for a total transaction of $10,561,902.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

Shares of CVNA traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.68. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $5,604,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

