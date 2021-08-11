Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 6,859 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shardul Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Shardul Shah sold 121,682 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $9,840,423.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.21. 3,533,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,249. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $135.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

