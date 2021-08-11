Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells 29,457 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06.

DLB stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.84. 517,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,087. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.42. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,801,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,610,000 after purchasing an additional 484,678 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

