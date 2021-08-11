Insider Selling: Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Director Sells 12,000,000 Shares of Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DRVN traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. 630,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 26.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,317,000 after buying an additional 177,236 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

