Insider Selling: Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Major Shareholder Sells 8,130,510 Shares of Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
DRVN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 630,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 72.10. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DRVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.