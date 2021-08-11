Insider Selling: Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Major Shareholder Sells 8,130,510 Shares of Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DRVN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 630,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 72.10. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $2,542,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,619,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,615,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

