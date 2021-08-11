Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) General Counsel Sells 8,254 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $198,178.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 785,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

